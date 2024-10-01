Call of Duty: Warzone Drops New Season 6 Update, Here Are the Patch Notes

The latest update for Call of Duty: Warzone has been released today across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Since the beginning of Season 6 only a few weeks back, Activision has only let loose one subsequent patch for its free-to-play battle royale shooter that didn't contain many tweaks. Now, that trend has continued this week with a new update that isn't very expansive at all.

As a whole, the latest Call of Duty: Warzone patch is one of the smaller ones we have seen in recent months. On the weapon balance front, only the Crossbow has received any sort of overhaul as it has now been sizably buffed and should be far more effective. Other than this, Activision has made one highly requested change with the Terriball Challenge and its progression, while everything else is tied to minor bugs that have been present in Warzone.

You can view the full patch notes provided by Activision for today's new Call of Duty: Warzone update attached down below.

Call of Duty: Warzone October 1st Update Patch Notes

GAMEPLAY

» REBIRTH HELLSPAWN | PURGATORY «

Terriball Challenge Downing enemies now counts towards progression of this challenge.



WEAPONS

Marksman Rifles

Weapon Adjustments

Crossbow (MWII)

Increased bolt velocity to 200m/s, up from 110m/s.

Decreased bolt gravity influence by 70%.

Brightblaze 20" Bolts Removed aim down sight spread.

Blastcap 20" Bolts Removed aim down sight spread.

FTAC Caustic 20" Bolts Removed aim down sight spread.



Fixed an issue preventing new contracts from appearing after the second circle.

Fixed an issue allowing players to earn more than intended experience from decoy grenades in the Purgatory mode.