Call of Duty: Warzone Gets Minor New Update After Season 5 Reloaded

A new update for Call of Duty: Warzone has been pushed out on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms today. This past week, Season 5 Reloaded for Warzone was released and added a fair number of new additions to the ever-popular battle royale shooter. Now, Activision is looking to make a couple of small adjustments to Warzone with this new patch, one of which will specifically alter the Ranked meta.

Downloadable right now, the latest CoD: Warzone update is a pretty tiny one. Per usual, a handful of bugs have been squashed with this update while the BAL-27 is the lone weapon to have received a balance change. The biggest overhaul, though, is that C4 has now been completely disabled in Ranked play. This change is one that some Warzone players have been wanting to see happen for quite some time, particularly given its strength in recent months. With C4 having now been removed, those that leaned heavily on the explosive item will have to find new methods to snatch up wins.

To get a full look at everything that new update for Call of Duty: Warzone has done, you can view the full patch notes attached below.

Call of Duty: Warzone August 28 Update Patch Notes

GAMEPLAY

C4 has been disabled in Ranked Play.

WEAPONS

ADJUSTED WEAPONS

Assault Rifles

Weapon Adjustments

BAL-27

JAK Deathmarch Converstion Kit Due to an issue the JAK Deathmarch has been disabled.



BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue allowing players to duplicate items.

Fixed an issue causing Big Game Bounty contracts to reward less cash than intended.

Fixed an issue preventing a Redeploy Drone Beacon from leaving if placed on a moving platform.