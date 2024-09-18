Call of Duty: Warzone Season 6 Goes Live With Huge Update

The spookiest season of the year in Warzone has rolled out.

The substantial Season 6 update for Call of Duty: Warzone is now available to play across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. At this point in time, many Call of Duty fans have turned their attention to Black Ops 6, which is set to launch in a little over a month. Prior to that launch, though, one final season of Warzone has now dropped and brings a ton of spooky content to the battle royale shooter to coincide with Halloween.

Running until October 16th, Season 6 of Warzone notably begins "The Haunting", which will center around multiple events that feature franchises like Trick 'r Treat, Terrifier, Halloween, and The Walking Dead. Outside of these new features, though, Activision has nerfed or buffed a majority of the weapons in Warzone while also tweaking the game's map in some new ways. Lastly, there are two new modes in Purgatory and Zombie Royale that players can check out now.

You can get a look at the full patch notes for Season 6 of Call of Duty: Warzone attached below.

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 6 Update Patch Notes

GLOBAL

BATTLE PASS

The Season 6 Battle Pass introduces over 100 rewards, including new Operator Skins, Weapon Blueprints, base weapons, and more. Purchase the premium Battle Pass to earn up to 1,400 Call of Duty Points as you progress through the Sectors, or purchase BlackCell for the ultimate seasonal experience including a variety of black-and-white Operator Skins, Weapon Blueprints, CP, and other rewards.

EVENTS

The Haunting Limited-Time Event [Activation Dates: September 18 – October 16]

The Walking Dead: Road to Terminus Activation Dates: September 25 – October 2 Fear the Living! Earn XP to unlock The Walking Dead rewards. Equip the Daryl Dixon Operator for a boost.



Trick 'r Treat: Candy Hunt Activation Dates: October 2 – October 16 Collect candy to unlock rewards. Some will be tricks, some will be treats. Equip the Sam or Sam Unmasked Operator to earn even more candy per match. Fill up the King Size bar for the ultimate treat!



Purgatory Island Activation Dates: September 18 – October 16 (Call of Duty: Warzone) Explore the twisted island of Purgatory and complete event challenges for rewards.



PERFORMANCE

Addressed several causes of server-side stability and performance degradation.

Fixed a crash that occurred while editing Loadouts on a fresh account.

CUSTOMIZATION

Increased animation rate and emissive intensity of the Orion MWII Mastery Camo.

Added a scrolling animation to the Penny Camo.

Removed a duplicate Suited Aegis Calling Card from the selection menu.

WARZONE

MAPS

MAP UPDATES

» REBIRTH ISLAND «

Hellspawn Variant The hellmouth has opened over Rebirth Island, transforming it into a gore-soaked nightmare. Devilish tentacles, a blood-red ocean, and crimson vegetation now dominate the landscape. Venture into the prison and lighthouse to encounter foul anomalies and ominous shadows. The Factory and Dockyards are filled with unnatural red waters and fleshy growths. Lightning crackles as grotesque sights and eerie threats await around every corner. Enter Hellspawn if you dare.

Variant

» VONDEL «

Vondel Night Variant Night falls on Vondel, casting shadows over the city and its canals. Battle from the Castle to the Cruise Terminal, navigating the waterways under moonlight. While visibility is good under the city lights, beware of the undead terrors lurking throughout.

Variant

MODES

NEW LIMITED-TIME MODES

Purgatory There's lots of fun to be had in Purgatory, a new squad-based LTM taking place on the Rebirth Island Hellspawn map variant featuring a sandbox setting where squads can battle and complete objectives at their own pace. Custom Loadouts are always available, and all Operators receive infinite respawns. The mode supports a variety of interesting mechanics to enjoy during your long stay, including: Insane Powerups: Purgatory features excellent loot including powerful Weapon Blueprints and plentiful Killstreaks. Find and equip super weapons from the Arcade mode and gain enhanced abilities from Mutation. Portals: Peer into the image of a portal to see where it will take you. Step inside to transport there. Flying Shipment: In this strange environment, Shipment flies over the island on a drivable platform, accessible via parachute, helicopter, and by portal. Chill in the Safe Zone: Move into designated Safe Zones to take a break from combat and chill with other Operators. Safe Zones are easily identified by the translucent dome enclosing them. Inside the dome, Operators enter third-person perspective and are unable to deal or receive damage. Torment Level: Eliminating enemies increases your Torment Level. The higher your Torment Level, the more XP you earn per elimination. But the advantage comes at a cost: as your Torment Level increases, so does your presence on the enemy minimap, increasing your visibility to enemy players. Scare Packages: Dropped in various locations throughout the match, Scare Packages include powerful loot and some unexpected side effects. Seek them out and roll the dice... Terriball: You'll need to be quick on your feet around Terriballs. They spawn around the map and are found in Scare Packages, too. Shoot, melee, or run into a Terriball to send it flying, instantly eliminating any Operator it hits. Squads can achieve a victory condition. Eliminate enemies and commend your peers to progress during your stay in the afterlife. Duration: 4 Weeks Map: Hellspawn



Zombie Royale Fall and rise again as the undead in Zombie Royale. Eliminated Operators will become zombies, giving you the chance to seek revenge while taking out any other living Operators you encounter on the way. Zombies gain unique abilities like faster movement speed, stronger melee attacks, advanced vision, a charged jump and more. Duration: 4 Weeks Maps: Hellspawn (Weeks 1 & 2), Vondel Night (Weeks 3 & 4)



GENERAL

Warzone Rewards The previously introduced reward system continues with new trackable Challenges and rewards: Combat Expertise: Acquire your Loadout and get hunting. Earn rewards for taking the fight to the enemy and surviving to the end. Cooperation: Assemble your squad, work together to eliminate enemies, and share your Cash. Mobility: Get out and explore the map. Move fast and far to acquire the rewards in this category. Redacted: Sometimes Operators must make do with limited intel. Puzzle out these redacted Challenges to reap the rewards. A reward is given after completing every Challenge. Unlock a new Weapon Camo in each, including "The Fallout" Weapon Camo for completing Combat Expertise, "Whispering Veil" Weapon Camo for completing Cooperation, "Mutant Flux" Weapon Camo for completing Mobility, and "Headed to Hell" Weapon Camo for completing Redacted.



Champion's Quest Reward Refresh Successfully completing Champion's Quest now unlocks the new "Gamma Storm" weapon camo.



GAMEPLAY

ADJUSTED

» ALL MAPS | ALL MODES «

Loot Refresh We've made some minor adjustments to loot acquired via ground and Supply Boxes.



Upload Intel Contract Upload Intel Contracts will no longer award a Bunker key.



» FORTUNE'S KEEP | RESURGENCE «

Daily Challenge The number of kills required to complete the Fortune's Keep Daily Challenge has been reduced to 2, down from 5.



WEAPONS

NEW WEAPONS

Kastov LSW Light Machine Gun With its best-in-class fire rate and Tac Stance accuracy, this LMG was crafted to tear enemies through at short to medium range. Available via Battle Pass Sector 18

Light Machine Gun

DTIR 30-06 Battle Rifle Eliminate long-range threats with this slow-firing and hard-hitting battle rifle chambered in .30-06. Available via Battle Pass Sector 6

Battle Rifle

NEW ATTACHMENTS

» MUZZLE «

XTEN Binate Suppressor A large-caliber suppressor with an integral laser for tactical, low-profile action.



Caster-X1 Compensator A vented compensator designed to offer better muzzle control with higher caliber rounds.



» UNDERBARREL «

Bracefire-HC Grip A side-angled foregrip that makes it possible to sprint and fire at the same time.



NEW AFTERMARKET PARTS

JAK Salvo (Week 1 Challenges) Compatibility: KATT-AMR Sniper Rifle A sniper modification that fires anti-materiel explosive rockets that deal significant explosive damage.



JAK Lance (Week 2 Challenges) Compatibility: MX Guardian Shotgun (MWII) A pressurized magazine that fires three ballistic rivets, one per magazine rotation. Pressure builds while the weapon is idle until the maximum output is reached. At critical pressure, velocity, and precision are vastly improved.



JAK Voltstorm (Week 4 Challenges) Compatibility: Stormender Launcher High-voltage electricity is cycled through copper coils and discharged in a lethal bolt capable of hitting multiple targets.



WEAPON ADJUSTMENTS

Assault Rifles

Weapon Adjustments

BP50

Far-Mid Damage Range increased to 40.64 meters, up from 35.3.

JAK Revenger Conversion Kit Near-Mid Damage increased to 22, up from 21. Neck Modifier decreased to 1.1x, down from 1.2x.



Holger 556

Max Damage Range increased to 50.8 meters, up from 41.91.

MCW

Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 50.8 meters, up from 44.45.

Mid Damage Range increased to 60.96 meters, up from 53.34.

MTZ 556

Headshot Modifier increased to 1.3x, up from 1.25x.

STG-44

Max Damage Range decreased to 27.94 meters, down from 36.83.

Near-Mid Damage Range decreased to 36.83 meters, down from 44.45.

Lower Torso Modifier decreased to 1.15x, down from 1.3x.

Lower Arm and Hand Modifiers decreased to 1.15x, down from 1.3x.

SVA 545

Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 50.8 meters, up from 44.95.

M13C (MWII)

Decreased sprint to fire time to 189ms, down from 210ms.

M16 (MWII)

JAK Patriot Conversion Kit Max Damage Range increased to 36.83 meters, up from 30.48. Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 43.18 meters, up from 37.33. Mid Damage Range increased to 60.96 meters, up from 53.34.



TR-76 Geist (MWII)

Decreased aim down sight time to 240ms, down from 280ms.

Battle Rifles

Cronen Squall (MWII)

Decreased horizontal recoil to 6deg/s, down from 6.9deg/s.

Decreased vertical recoil to 47.7deg/s, down from 52deg/s.

Increased firing aim stability.

FTAC Recon (MWII)

Decreased horizontal recoil to 4.7deg/s, down from 5.8deg/s.

Decreased vertical recoil to 53.5deg/s, down from 63.9deg/s.

Lachmann-762 (MWII)

Decreased horizontal recoil to 9.6deg/s, down from 10.8deg/s.

Decreased vertical recoil to 48.2deg/s, down from 53.6deg/s.

Increased firing aim stability.

TAQ-V (MWII)

Decreased aim down sight time to 260ms, down from 290ms.

Increased firing aim stability.

Submachine Guns

AMR9

Max Damage Range increased to 13.97 meters, up from 12.7.

Mid Damage Range increased to 24.13 meters, up from 21.59.

Lower Torso Modifier increased to 1.1x, up from 1x.

HRM-9

Max Damage Range increased to 12.7 meters, up from 10.41.

Lower Torso Modifier increased to 1.05x, up from 1x.

RAM-9

Max Damage Range increased to 12.19 meters, up from 10.16.

Mid Damage Range increased to 20.32 meters, up from 17.27.

Light Machine Guns

RAAL MG (MWII)

JAK Protean Conversion Kit Headshot Modifier decreased to 1.67x, down from 3x. Neck Modifier decreased to 1.5x, down from 2x. Upper and Lower Torso Modifiers decreased to 1.5x, down from 2x. Arm Modifier decreased to 1.2x, down from 2x.



Melee

SPEAR

Fixed an issue causing Fists to retain increased damage after depleting thrown Spears.

WARZONE RANKED PLAY

GENERAL

Season 6 of Warzone Ranked Play ends on Thursday, October 17, 2024, at 12 AM PT. A countdown timer will be displayed in the UI to inform all players of the imminent closure. Skill Division Rewards will be granted soon after the Season has come to an end.

UPDATED

» RESURGENCE «

Compete in the next season of Call of Duty: Warzone Ranked Play as Rebirth Island Resurgence returns challenging players to prove their skillset on the way to the Top 250. Harness the competitive spirit and earn new rewards for ranking up and advancing through the Skill Divisions. For a refresher on this Mode, click here.

Ranked Play Resurgence players can earn rewards via Ranking, the completion of Placement Challenges, and Skill Division rewards.

Here are the Season 6 Kills or Assists and Placement rewards:

Get 25 Kills or Assists: "WZ Season 6 Competitor" Weapon Sticker

Get 250 Kills or Assists: "WZ Ranked Play Season 6" Loading Screen

Get 1,000 Kills or Assists: "WZ Season 6 Ranked Veteran" Weapon Camo

Place in the Top 15, 25 times: "Team Spirit" Weapon Decal

Place in the Top 5, 25 times: "Retired Pro MCW" Weapon Blueprint

Place 1st: "Gold Lining" Weapon Charm

The End of Season rewards for Season 6 are awarded based on your highest Skill Division placement, including:



Bronze: "WZ Season 6 Bronze" Emblem

Silver: "WZ Season 6 Silver" Emblem

Gold: "WZ Season 6 Gold" Animated Emblem

Gold: "WZ Season 6 Gold" Weapon Camo

Platinum: "WZ Season 6 Platinum" Animated Emblem

Platinum: "WZ Season 6 Platinum" Weapon Camo

Diamond: "WZ Season 6 Diamond" Animated Emblem

Diamond: "WZ Season 6 Diamond" Weapon Camo

Crimson: "WZ Season 6 Crimson" Animated Emblem

Crimson: "WZ Season 6 Crimson" Weapon Camo

Iridescent: "WZ Season 6 Iridescent" Animated Emblem

Iridescent: "WZ Season 6 Iridescent" Animated Calling Card

Iridescent: "WZ Season 6 Iridescent" Weapon Camo

Top 250: "WZ Season 6 Top 250" Animated Emblem

Top 250: "WZ Season 6 Top 250" Animated Calling Card

#1 Overall: "Season 6 #1 Overall" Animated Emblem

#1 Overall: "Season 6 #1 Overall" Animated Calling Card

Ranked Play competitors can also earn the Skill Division Operator Skin sets for use with both the CDL Male and Female Operators (for both factions) to represent your highest Skill Division obtained above Gold. These Skins are the same as the ones you can unlock in Modern Warfare III Multiplayer Ranked Play.

BUG FIXES

Fixed a menu performance degradation that occurred when tracking Challenges.

Fixed an issue causing parties to disband upon transitioning to Warzone.