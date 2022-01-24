Watch Dogs: Legion Will Receive No More Updates

Ubisoft has confirmed that Watch Dogs: Legion, initially released in October 2020, will receive no further updates. While Watch Dogs: Legion did not have the smoothest launch and notably saw its online multiplayer mode delayed, it continued to receive updates throughout 2021. But that all seems done now as Season 5, “Stripes,” will be the last truly new online mode season and the final major title update actually released back in the fall.

“TU 5.6 was our final update for Watch Dogs: Legion,” a recent update from the Watch Dogs: Legion development team reads in part. “However, you can look forward to reward tracks in the Online Mode, containing both new and returning rewards. The current season 4 Rebels track, containing 80 ranks, will run until January 22, 2022, followed by Season 5 Stripes. After that, Seasons 3-5 will continue to cycle and return to the game, giving you the opportunity to acquire rewards you might have missed out on in the past. Some rewards to look forward to is a modified version of Aiden Pearce’s jacket, and Jackson’s mask and clothing set.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

We wanted to express our thanks to all players of Watch Dogs: Legion. You've built the best DedSec London could have hoped for. https://t.co/FMmOUXHDBf pic.twitter.com/CKV91DhKj1 — Watch Dogs: Legion (@watchdogsgame) January 21, 2022

If you are not familiar, here’s how Ubisoft officially describes the latest iteration of the Watch Dogs franchise:

“It is time to take back London, and anyone you see in this iconic city can be recruited to your resistance. Corrupt opportunists have taken over and it’s up to you to build a resistance to give the city back to the people. With an entire population of potential recruits and the city’s technology at your fingertips, you’ll need to hack, infiltrate, and fight your way to liberate London. Welcome to the Resistance.”

As noted above, Watch Dogs: Legion‘s Title Update 5.6 is officially the final update for the video game, and there will be no further new multiplayer seasons. Old seasonal tracks will cycle until the servers inevitably are turned off. Watch Dogs: Legion itself is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Watch Dogs: Legion right here.

What do you think about Watch Dogs: Legion ending new updates? Have you been playing around in its multiplayer? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!