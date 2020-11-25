Watch Dogs: Legion's Online Multiplayer Mode Delayed

✖

Watch Dogs: Legion is getting an online multiplayer mode, but that experience won’t be releasing this year. Ubisoft announced on Wednesday that the game’s online mode which was previously scheduled to release on December 3rd has now been delayed into early 2021 with no exact release date announced. This online mode has been delayed to allow the Watch Dogs: Legion team to focus on fixing problems with the single-player experience and to better ensure a smoother release whenever the multiplayer mode is available, Ubisoft said.

The announcement about the update was shared in a post regarding the latest patch coming to the game soon. After reaffirming its plans to fix issues players have been experiencing with the game since its launch, Ubisoft told Watch Dogs: Legion players not to expect the online mode until sometime in early 2021.

DedSec, TU 2.20 is coming tomorrow, bringing fixes to save game corruption, increased stability, and more. As part of our commitment to ensuring the best playing experience for everyone, we also have an update regarding the online mode for the game. https://t.co/5rpj3KEXsW pic.twitter.com/dmJRjAd21c — Watch Dogs: Legion (@watchdogsgame) November 25, 2020

“As part of our commitment to fixing the game’s issues, we’ve decided to delay the Online mode of Watch Dogs: Legion to early 2021,” Ubisoft said. “This will allow us to focus on fixing issues with single player, and it will give us more time to test the Online experience to help ensure a smooth launch of the mode.”

The Watch Dogs: Legion online mode in question was and still is supposed to add open-world co-op experiences for up to four players as well as a PvP mode where players will control robots to do battle with one another. The full rundown of everything to look forward to in the mode can be found below courtesy of an older press release from Ubisoft.

Watch Dogs: Legion Online Mode Features

Free-roam open-world co-op where players can team up with their friends for up to four-player co-op and explore the city of London and participate in side activities

New co-op missions for two-to-four players using new co-op gameplay mechanics and giving players the opportunity to recruit the perfect team

Four-player co-op Tactical Ops missions which will require teamwork and efficiency

The first available Player-vs-Player (PvP) mode, Spiderbot Arena, where four-to-eight players control armed spiderbots and compete in a high intensity free-for-all deathmatch

Watch Dogs: Legion’s online mode will now release in early 2021 with no specific date given at this time.