Watch Dogs: Legion Online Mode Launch Date Announced

After several delays, Ubisoft has revealed that Watch Dogs: Legion's online mode is now set to launch on March 9th. Players will be able to experience a number of new options online, including four-player co-op, Tactical Op missions, a Spiderbot Arena, and more. All these options should give the online mode a nice bit of variety, allowing for vastly different experiences depending on what players are looking for. For those that have been looking for new ways to enjoy Watch Dogs: Legion, the game's online mode should be the perfect way to experience more of what the game has to offer!

Ubisoft's Tweet announcing the new release date can be found embedded below.

Get ready to take London back with your friends. The online mode of Watch Dogs: Legion launches on March 9! pic.twitter.com/fnG5NccrG3 — Watch Dogs: Legion (@watchdogsgame) February 22, 2021

It will be interesting to see if the multiplayer mode proves worth the wait! Watch Dogs: Legion released last October, and fans have been clamoring for the game's online mode since. Legion's co-op mode in particular has been highly-anticipated. The game's stealth elements could prove a bit trickier with human partners, but that could also be a big part of the appeal for some players! Tactical Ops turns things up a bit more, with five post-game co-op missions that will apparently offer a significant challenge. Players will be able to explore the streets of London together, as well. For players that would rather compete with one another instead of working together, the Spiderbot Arena allows four players to duke it out using the bots. It could be just the thing to resolve tensions stemming from co-op missions!

Fans that prefer to play single-player will be happy to know that two new missions will release that same day: Guardian Protocol and Not in Our Name. While the online update is available free to all players, the new single-player missions are available exclusively to season pass holders.

Watch Dogs: Legion is available now on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, and PC. You can check out all our previous coverage of the game right here.

