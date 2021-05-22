Watch Dogs: Legion Performance Mode Upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X Releasing in June

✖

Ubisoft may have released Watch Dogs: Legion well over six months ago at this point, but that doesn't mean it has finished expanding the open-world action-adventure title. And for those who own Legion on next-gen platforms with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, the game should be getting a whole lot better in a matter of mere days.

In a recent update to the ongoing content roadmap for Watch Dogs: Legion, Ubisoft announced that it will soon be pushing out a new update for the game on June 1 that will add a brand-new performance mode. This patch will only be available on next-gen consoles and will allow the title to run at 60 frames per second. Although it will come at the cost of the resolution just a bit, this will finally allow those who prefer performance to prioritize this aspect over resolution on their own platform of choice.

DedSec, check out our updated roadmap — containing new QoL updates, changes based on your feedback, new dates... and a surprise! Learn more: https://t.co/g4qG8tgtIh pic.twitter.com/xYABcIiWA2 — Watch Dogs: Legion (@watchdogsgame) May 21, 2021

Although adding a performance mode might be the most notable addition to Watch Dogs: Legion in this forthcoming patch, it won't be the only thing arriving. On this same date, Ubisoft will also be bringing about a new Tactical Operation to go along with giving all players a free operative--an elderly woman named Helen. Lastly, cross-generation multiplayer support will also become available on this date in addition to something else that Ubisoft is still keeping hidden.

As a whole, Watch Dogs: Legion is poised to have a big summer. Not only are things going to get off to a big start in early June, but new DLC, playable characters, and missions are set to roll out over the course of July and August. So even if you haven't played Watch Dogs: Legion just yet, now might be the perfect time to jump in.

If you are interested in picking up the game for yourself, you can currently snag it on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. With a new Ubisoft Forward event happening in just a few short weeks, the publisher might also soon reveal more about what it has planned in the future as well, so stay tuned.