Ubisoft Forward Event Announced for E3 2021

One of the first pieces has now fallen into place when it comes to this June's E3 2021 festivities. Although the event won't be happening in-person for the second consecutive year, a digital iteration of the show will still be transpiring. And as of this writing, we now have confirmation of the first publisher that will be taking part in the showcase in the coming months.

Ubisoft, the publisher behind popular franchises such as Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Just Dance, Watch Dogs, and dozens of others announced today that it will be holding a new Ubisoft Forward event that is associated with E3 2021. The presentation is set to take place on Saturday, June 12th and it will kick off at 12:00pm PDT/3:00pm EDT. For now, this is essentially all that Ubisoft has shared about the event as a whole.

As a whole, this should be an incredibly interesting presentation for Ubisoft. The past few months have been a bit tumultuous for the publisher, likely because of the continued strain that has been put on its studios from the pandemic. Originally, Ubisoft was slated to have already released its most notable game of 2021, Far Cry 6, earlier on in the year. However, the game was delayed indefinitely a few months back and hasn't been heard of since that time.

In all likelihood, Far Cry 6 should make a major re-emergence at this showing and may even give us our first look at gameplay. As for other titles that are likely to appear, Rainbow Six Quarantine, which is also slated to release in 2021, should show up as well. Ubisoft also has other projects in the works such as Riders Republic, Beyond Good and Evil 2, a remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, Skull & Bones, and even an untitled open-world Star Wars project. It stands to reason that we'll hear more about some of these games at that time.

