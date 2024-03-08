Watch Dogs Movie in the Works With Talk to Me Star Sophie Wilde

Video game adaptations are becoming more and more popular with shows like The Last of Us thriving on HBO while a Fallout series is heading to Prime next month. The latest game to get the adaptation treatment is Watch Dogs, the popular UbiSoft video game. The action-adventure game was first released in 2014 with two subsequent games following in 2016 and 2020 in addition to multiple tie-in books and comic book miniseries set in the games' universe. According to a new report from Deadline, a Watch Dogs film is in the works from New Regency.

The Watch Dogs movie is set to star Sophie Wilde, who starred in A24's Talk To Me last year. The film is being helmed by Mathieu Turi (Hostile, The Deep Dark) with an original screenplay by Christie LeBlanc (Netflix's Oxygen). Yariv Milchan and Natalie Lehmann are producing the project for New Regency Pictures with Margaret Boykin for Ubisoft Film & Television. While plot details of the film are currently unknown, you can read Deadline's description of the Watch Dogs game below:

"The popular game is set in fictionalized versions of real-life cities, at various points in time, and follow different hacker protagonists who, while having different goals to achieve, find themselves involved with the criminal underworlds of their respective cities. The antagonists are usually corrupt companies, crime bosses, and rival hackers who take advantage of ctOS (central Operating System), a fictional computing network that connects every electronic device in a city together into a single system and stores personal information on most citizens. The player also has access to ctOS, which can be used to control various devices to assist them in combat, stealth, or solving puzzles."

Is Talk To Me Getting a Sequel?

Talk To Me is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a "Certified Fresh" critics score of 95% and an audience score of 82%. After the movie was released last year, it didn't take long for A24 to announce that a sequel was in the works. Talk To Me star Sophie Wilde spoke to NME about some of her dream projects, which include working with directors such as Charlotte Wells (Aftersun), Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), and Robert Eggers (The Witch). Despite her character's fate in Talk To Me, Wilde also hopes to be a part of the sequel.

"I want to be in it," Wilde revealed. I'm gonna get FOMO. I'm like, 'Guys, can I be the assistant director? Can I be the boom operator?' I just want to be there!" She added, "When I'm 40, bring me back for Talk To Me 10. I'm playing the long game."

Despite Mia's death in Talk To Me, there are many ways Wilde could return to the franchise. After all, it wouldn't be the first time the star of a horror movie came back despite being killed off. Considering the mysterious hand in Talk To Me makes people see the dead, Wilde could easily make a cameo appearance as the now-dead Mia. Some fans have also expressed interest in wanting to see more of the "other side" in Talk To Me, which would definitely open up room for Mia's return.

Are you excited about the Watch Dogs movie? Tell us in the comments, and stay tuned for more updates.