Ubisoft, Behemoth Comics Partner for Watch Dogs: Legion Comic Series

Ubisoft and comics publisher Behemoth Comics announced plans to release a comic book series based on Ubisoft Toronto’s Watch Dogs: Legion game. The first of the four-part comic series will be released on November 3rd when Watch Dogs: Legion #1 heads to comic book stores and releases online. It’ll be written by Sylvain Runberg with art by Gabriel Germain and covers created by both Germain and Alberto Massaggia.

The new series from Behemoth and Ubisoft was described as “complimentary” to the game while still being independent of Watch Dogs: Legion itself, so it sounds as though it’ll be approachable to readers whether they’ve done everything there is to do in Watch Dogs: Legion or they just bought the game recently.

(Photo: Ubisoft/Behemoth Comics)

Behemoth also provided a first look at the different cover variants for the first issue of the Watch Dogs: Legion comic series. Like the game’s marketing itself, the covers have a vibrant and rebellious feel to them. The first of the covers is shown above with two variants found below alongside a synopsis of the series from the publisher.

(Photo: Ubisoft/Behemoth Comics)

(Photo: Ubisoft/Behemoth Comics)

“London Calling! Mass surveillance, private militias bringing order to the streets, organized crime ... the city of London has become a symbol of widespread oppression, and only its people can free it. A resistance movement bringing together genius hackers and insurgents ready for combat, DedSec stands up to free the city from the yoke of these profiteers. While investigating mysterious disappearances in Kennington Oval Camp, journalist Louise Hartford will cross paths with Adam Logan, known as ‘Spiral,’ a London DJ whose music has become a symbol of revolt. Together, and with other companions in misfortune, they will have to infiltrate the spheres of power to unravel the truth.”

The plans to release the Watch Dogs: Legion comic series continue a trend of Ubisoft expanding on its games' universes through different mediums including graphic novels, comics, art books, and more. Most recently, the company released a Hyper Scape comic series with the help of Dark Horse. The same comics publisher is also helping Ubisoft set the stage for Far Cry 6 with a prequel series called Far Cry: Rite of Passage that’s halfway through its run now. Other examples of Ubisoft’s comic efforts include series featuring Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and The Division.

Behemoth’s partnership with Ubisoft won’t end with this series either as the publishers are still working together for more projects in the future, though those have not yet been announced.

Watch Dogs: Legion #1 will release in stores and online on November 3rd.