Watch Dogs: Tokyo Series Announced

Watch Dogs may be known best as one of Ubisoft’s top properties, but the franchise is ready to spread its wings at last. After all, the video game series has a number of top-selling titles under its belt, but that is about all at the moment. Soon, a manga will take a swing at the series, and it will bring the franchise to Tokyo.

The update comes from Kurage Bunch as the publisher shared plans to put Watch Dogs Tokyo as an online exclusive. The series will put out its first chapter on April 12th overseas, and it has recruited two talented creators to bring its story to life. Shirato Seiichi will write the story while Kamo Syuhei of Gangsta: Cursed oversees its art.

At this point, fans know little about Watch Dogs Tokyo, but fans of the video game are ready to see the series take on a new setting. The first Watch Dogs entry was set in a fictionalized take on Chicago before the game’s sequel took fans to San Francisco. The series left the United States with Watch Dogs: Legion in 2020, and it was there fans were allowed to explore London. And now, this manga will give games the chance to see how hacker organizations thrive in Japan.

It is easy to see why Watch Dogs would want to explore its world a bit more. The game’s story has been praised by fans time and again, after all. The novel bit this time is Watch Dogs‘ manga. By penning a story, Watch Dogs fans can get all the updates they want in a manga as it is far cheaper to publish a digital short series than a console game. And if this story does well, we can only hope Ubisoft digs into it for its next game!

What do you make of this manga announcement? Do you think Watch Dogs would make for a good anime as well?