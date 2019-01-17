Watch ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Live Gameplay Reveal Here

Ed Boon and the rest of the NetherRealm Studios crew have big plans for today and for those excited to see the full official reveal of Mortal Kombat 11 since the Game Awards teaser last year, here’s what you need to know in order to tune in.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We will be covering the event live this year directly from the show! To make it easier for the folks at home to tune in, you can check out the stream embedded at the top of the article to join in on the festivities. New character reveals have been teased, as well as actual gameplay footage for all to enjoy.

As for when the actual event goes down:

When to watch Thursday, January 17 at 10:30am PT/1:30pm ET/6:30pm UK (Friday, January 18 at 5:30am AET) .

Where to watch NetherRealm Twitch is the best place, followed by our stream at the top



As for the game itself, Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23, 2019 for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC. According to the Steam’s official listing, we’ve got a lot to look forward to:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

What are you hoping to see from the big reveal later on today? Are you excited for what’s next in the Mortal Kombat franchise? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!