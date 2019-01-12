Watch the Full ‘Resident Evil 2’ Remake Demo Here

There have been so many incredible looks at the Resident Evil 2 remake, it’s understandable why so many fans would be clamoring for a demo before the game’s release. Being able to see favorites like Leon Kennedy and Ada Wong in this generation’s graphics is a dream come true – even more so within the narrative of the second game which remains a favorite to this day. For those that don’t want to invest their own time in wanting to see the demo for themselves for some reason, the full playable footage can be seen in the video above.

We chose the above footage because it’s the full 30 minutes. No short cuts, not rushed cut-scenes – that way, fans wanting to see every detail can enjoy just that. That being said, the demo has seen some incredible playthroughs thus far, including one person beating it in 3 minutes flat!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The demo shown above is currently going on right now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Steam players. Like all previews, this playable period prior to launch will be available for a very limited amount of time. The demo event officially kicks off on January 11 and will run until January 31.

“Aptly named the “1-Shot Demo,” players must take on the challenge of surviving the horrors of Raccoon City in just 30 minutes,” Capcom tells us in a recent press statement. “If players complete the mission objective under 30 minutes, they can restart the mission until they use up their full time. If players succumb to the zombies during their 30 minutes, they can continue any number of times until the full 30 minutes have been reached.”

The end of the small demo period also houses a special trailer featuring Hunk and Tofu, which can be seen here. As far as what the demo itself actually has to offer, long-time fans and newcomers alike will get a chance to assume the role of Leon Kennedy.

According to Capcom, “In the “1-Shot demo,” players step into the boots of rookie police officer Leon S. Kennedy as he arrives at Raccoon City Police Station in the ultimate worst first day on the job. Leon must survive vicious zombies and solve puzzles to find safe passage out of the station. With an entire building of flesh-eating nightmares lurking between Leon and his escape while the clock ticks down, players need to be sure they’re killing more than just time.”

Excited for when Resident Evil 2 makes its grand appearance on January 25th? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.