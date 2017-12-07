WATCH: The Game Awards 2017 Live Stream

The Game Awards 2017 is kicking off today, December 7th, and we couldn’t be more excited! We’ve had some amazing announcements in the years past and this year promises even more excitement! With the amazing line-up of presenters, we know we’re going to have a lot of reasons to celebrate: both winners of the evening, and the thrilling announcements planned, this year’s Game Awards are something you won’t want to miss.

In order to kick off the celebration, here’s the livestream in the video below so you can watch with the rest of us as we declare those who can take home those stylish trophies to head into the New Year on a strong note! The show officially kicks off at 5:30 PM PST, and is guaranteed to be a wild ride:

We’ve got a lot of big announcements planned, with Hideo Kojima returning to present, Norman Reedus lending his support, NetherRealm, PUBG, and a ton of “new games never seen before” are all on the hype list for what gamers around the world can look forward to. ComicBook will be covering the event live this year, so stay tuned with us here for the news as it happens, as well as our full recap on this year’s event.

What are you most looking forward to with this year’s Game Awards 2017? Any predictions for how the night will go? If you haven’t cast your vote yet for Game of the Year, make sure to go here to find out how! It’s not too late!