Watch The Witcher’s Yennefer and Ciri Read Fans’ Excited Tweets

Netflix released its first trailer for The Witcher during San Diego Comic-Con, a trailer which was met with a tremendous reaction from the community. People praised it for what snippets of The Witcher it showed and took note of the production value that seems to be a positive sign for the rest of the series. Some of those comments praising what’s been seen of the show and its characters so far made their way up to the actresses playing Ciri and Yennefer, and they returned the favor by reading aloud some of the tweets that were shared in the wake of the trailer.

Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan respectively play Yennefer and Ciri in The Witcher, two characters who appeared in both the books and the games and will soon make their debut on Netflix. The two were featured in a new video which was shared by The Witcher’s Netflix account on Wednesday as they read the tweets from people who reacted to the first teaser that can be seen above. You can see that video below to see their reactions to the Internet’s reactions and see if a tweet or two that you were responsible for or agree with was included.

Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan do a dramatic reading of your tweets. Very dramatic. pic.twitter.com/hDlhoz5PcS — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) July 24, 2019

The rest of The Witcher’s account on Twitter is pretty sparse as far as news and tweets go, but it’s been a valuable resource so far. This account among others on Twitter from those affiliated with the show are where we’ve gotten a look at the show’s first poster as well as a first look at Geralt’s horse, Roach. Other important milestones from the show’s development like the reveal of the first trailer were also shared there, so it’d be smart to add that account to your feed if you’re interested in The Witcher.

Both of Chalotra and Allan’s characters were featured through the NXOnNetflix account as well to introduce newcomers to the characters, so add that one as well if you’re on a Witcher news hunt.

It’s hard to adequately describe a character as complex as Yennefer, but this gets as close as possible. #TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/uKcnLjXG5I — NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 19, 2019

“Ciri is the character that reveals the fullness of what this world is.” #TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/bYXPLagLrC — NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 19, 2019

Netflix’s The Witcher is scheduled to release on the streaming platform later in the fall. For more on the show, you can catch up with our insights learned from the showrunner and other SDCC events right here.