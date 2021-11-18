WB Games Seemingly Teasing Super Smash Bros-Like Game Multiversus

Right now, Multiversus might be the worst kept secret in gaming. The fighting game inspired by Smash Bros. will apparently feature a number of Warner Bros. icons, spanning franchises such as Looney Tunes, DC, and Lord of the Rings. WB Games has yet to confirm the rumors, but multiple official Twitter accounts may have started hinting at the project tonight. The official Twitter accounts for Looney Tunes and Tom & Jerry both tagged the publisher in Tweets with characters strangely missing. In the case of Looney Tunes, Bugs Bunny has been replaced by a white dotted outline in a picture with Daffy, while Tom & Jerry are similarly missing from an image with Spike.

The Tweet from the Looney Tunes Twitter account can be found embedded below, while the Tweet from Tom & Jerry can be found right here.

https://twitter.com/LooneyTunes/status/1461101079593115648

It’s worth noting that Bugs Bunny and Tom & Jerry were listed in a possible roster for the game that leaked last month. Other playable characters will supposedly include Batman, Harley Quinn, Gandalf, Rick & Morty, and more. At this time, it doesn’t look like any other official Twitter accounts for the rest of the leaked characters have shared similar teasers. It’s likely these two are the first of many, however, building up to an official reveal in the near future. As such, fans of these properties will want to keep their eyes peeled!

The Super Smash Bros. franchise has been a massive success for Nintendo for more than 20 years, but the series has seen little in the way of copycats. PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Smash-Up are two older examples, while last month saw the release of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. None of these games have managed to find a fraction of the success of Super Smash Bros., but Warner Bros. has a strong stable of characters, and rumors suggest NetherRealm Studios is handling the game’s development! That could be a recipe for a winning formula, but for now we’ll just have to wait and see!

