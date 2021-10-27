Multiversus Leak Reveals Roster of WB Super Smash Bros-Like Game

According to various reports, WB Games is working on a Super Smash Bros-like platform fighter featuring WB characters. Initial rumors suggested the developer behind the project is NetherRealm Studios, the studio responsible for Injustice and Mortal Kombat. However, this has since been refuted by the latest reports. Unfortunately, none of these reports have been validated with any official news, information, or media, but some of them have been validated with a new leak.

The leak comes the way of Super Smash Bros. pro, Hungrybox, who took to Twitter to share a screenshot of what is said to be the character select screen of the game, which not only reveals our first look at the game, but leaks the following characters: Stephen Universe, Finn and Jake from Adventure Time, Batman, Harley Quinn, Superman, Wonder Woman, Gandalf, Rick, Tom & Jerry, Bugs Bunny, and all-new original character.

If this is the game’s entire roster, it’s a pretty small roster, especially compared to games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. However, it’s quite possible this isn’t the whole or final roster for the game.

https://twitter.com/LiquidHbox/status/1453409855428038656

