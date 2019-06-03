Here’s What the Live-Action Sonic Trailer Looks Like With Cartoon Sonic

Ever since the leaks began for the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie, fans were quick to disclose their personal reservations, especially when it came to the design of the popular character. Once the official trailer dropped, however, the Internet was sent into a tailspin that seemed irreversible, even going as far as creating petitions to have the titular character’s design changed to look more like the original games and cartoons. This eventually led to it being announced that they were actually going to change the design, which then led to the film being delayed, but at least fans are happy, right? That said, one dedicated fan has decided to take it upon themself to replace the live-action Sonic with a cartoon version in the unpopular trailer.

YouTube user Artur Baranov recently posted their mashup on the popular platform. In the video, we see the trailer for the live-action film in full, only Sonic has been replaced with the cartoon version. Despite the work being just a little sloppy, it still looks pretty good, and even the people in the comments section seemed to agree. You can check that trailer out above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As stated above, it was recently revealed that the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie has been delayed until February 14th, 2020. This, of course, was after it was announced that they would be changing Sonic’s design in the film, and in order to ensure no artists suffer because of the reworks, they decided to delay the movie altogether.

Many have speculated about what sort of changes the visual effects artists will be changing on the character, but if the delay announcement is any indication, it looks like Sonic will at least have gloves moving forward. Other notable areas that the Internet seemed to complain about were his body proportions, teeth, and the fact that he had two eyes. Needless to say, it will be interesting to see what is changed when they re-reveal the upcoming Sonic.

What do you think about all of this? Are you glad that they are changing up the design for Sonic, or should they have left it as is? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!