Wild Hearts Day One Update Patch Notes Revealed

Wild Hearts, the new monster-hunting game from EA and developer Omega Force, has revealed its day one patch notes prior to its launch later this week. Currently, Wild Hearts is available to check out in an early access phase for those with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play. And while the full game won't be playable for just a couple of more days, we now know what the title's first update will look like when it goes live.

Coming by way of MP1st, the day one update for Wild Hearts has now been revealed in full. In a general sense, this initial patch for the game, which is version 1.003, doesn't do a whole lot. Outside of some general gameplay balances and a handful of bug fixes, the day-one update for Wild Hearts is much smaller when compared to a number of other day-one updates we've seen in the past for other video games.

In all likelihood, EA and Omega Force will be pushing out a bigger update for Wild Hearts once the game properly releases and gets into the hands of more players. As such, a more substantial patch may roll out at some point next week when Omega Force finds more fixes that need to be implemented in the action-focused title.

Wild Hearts is set to launch at the end of this week on Friday, February 17th. When it does release, it will only be available across current-gen platforms which include PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

If you'd like to see the full patch notes for this day one update for Wild Hearts, you can find them below.