Wild West Online Reveals Character Customisation

Wild West Online is an open world MMO that offers a stunning western-themed experience for PC gamers. Though the game is still in its early access phase, the title has already generated tons of positive feedback. A game where your actions have profound consequences, you decide if you’re the hero or the villain of this tale. Even better, you can be the villain with a pretty shwanky moustache thanks to the recently revealed character customisation options seen in the video below:

After choosing the character’s gender, the brief look inside of the character customisation offered lets us see the different ways players can make their Gunslinger their own. From different races offered, to personalised hair styles, so far it looks impressive even though it won’t be the final product. This small snippet just makes us even more excited to see this new game when it’s completely ready to go. For being in Alpha/Beta stages, it’s already incredibly impressive which bodes well for the future of this MMO.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the developer’s official blog post:

“In preparation for the upcoming next Alpha patch, we wanted to share info about the latest in character creation. As you can see in the clip, there are now more base character choices. You can then adjust skin and hair color to create your perfect in-game alter-ego.

By popular request, you can now delete and rename characters. Newly created characters must exist for 48 hours first (and we reserve the right to change that timeout), but once that time has passed you can delete them. You can rename any character anytime, for a nominal charge in Treasure Notes currency.

Finally, you can choose your FACTION. We’ll be posting more about factions in coming weeks as we prepare to roll-out the updated gameplay.

And there’s lots of other exciting new stuff coming in the next few weeks as well, so stay tuned.”

There is no set release date at this time, but you can learn more about the title, as well as show your own support while it is still being developed, right here.