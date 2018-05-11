Wild West Online Leaves Early Access, But Players Aren’t Happy About It

Wild West Online is an open world MMO that offers a stunning western-themed experience for PC gamers. Even through this MMO’s early stages, the title has continued to generate tons of positive feedback. A game where your actions have profound consequences, you decide if you’re the hero or the villain of this tale. The promising adventure is now technically out of Early Access on Steam but it turns out it might not have been as ready as the devs originally thought.

Players have been taking to the Steam page to voice their concerns, including the lack of PvE which was heavily advertised throughout the game’s progression. Many voiced that the game felt incomplete with empty character sliders for customisation, no story context, and really no overall framework – it very much still feels like an Early Access title and that’s something that the player base is not shy about reflecting on that fact.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The blank customisation slots show that there’s more to come on the way, but to be fair – that’s part of leaving Early Access; it’s supposed to be a completed game with slight updates, not basic features still being added post launch.

The developers haven’t said much about the more trivial parts of the game, but they did address the PvE concerns earlier today:

“We also want to directly address the folks who expected a full PVE MMO: as we’ve discussed with folks since the early days, this is at its core PVP MMO, with PVE elements (resourcing, simple NPC quests, homesteading),” reads the Steam post. “This has been and will be our focus: an MMO rooted in core PVP gameplay, with social and PVE elements to round it out.”

We’ll see what that feedback brings because this title as a lot of potential.

With Red Dead Redemption 2 releasing this year, for console only at this time, this is an incredible alternative for those wanting to get their Wild West on. Every choice matters in this fight to be the hero or the villain, available now on Steam.

For more about the game itself:

“Wild West Online lets you and your closest friends (and bitterest rivals) delve into a thrilling world of action-packed PVP combat, world exploration, running errands for NPCs and social role playing. Whether you’re a gunslinger, explorer, crafter, miner or homesteader type, there’s fun to be had in the world of Wild West Online.

Join either ruthless McFarlane Family or their calculating rival Steele Industries to wage war for the control of Willwood county and all its bountiful resources. Pick a clan and participate in this feud: fight for the honor of the company, help settle scores, and most importantly defend your own territory while seizing land and resources away from your rival.”