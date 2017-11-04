Wild West Online Receives Early Access Date

The Western MMO Wild West Online now has an early access release date slated for Nov. 15, the first day that PC players will be able to start slinging their guns and gambling their days earnings away.

Developers 612 Games say that they’ve got a full release date planned sometime soon for the game, but the early access opening should be enough content to hold buyers over until that day comes. With tons of historic guns, special public events, and over 100 quests supposedly involved, there should be plenty to do in Wild West Online.

But a cowboy wouldn’t be much without the proper gear and a trusty horse by their side, something that the early access just wouldn’t be complete without. During the first look at the game, players will be able to unlock new gear while they progress and can upgrade their mounts as well to make them fitting for the wild and free Western environment.

The developers promise that you can make decisions that’ll impact your reputation and transform your into either a hero, a bad guy, or something in between those ends of the spectrum. That’s not something that’s new to MMOs and RPGs by any means, but the real draw of this game comes from the Western landscape that’s central to the gameplay. The history and charisma of the genre is one that gamers definitely don’t mind returning to, but whether PC players choose to take part in Wild West Online remains to be seen until the Nov. 15 early access date.

One of the appealing features that might keep players involved is the PvP aspect to Wild West Online, an aspect that’s full of shootouts and bounties. You can try and stay out of trouble, but the game’s site points out that straying away from populated and safe areas will expose you to more action and violence. It looks like these areas will be where the majority of the online action takes place, so be wary if you get led outside of town by another player.

Wild West Online is currently available for purchase in a variety of options.