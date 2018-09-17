Williams ‘Pinball FX3’ Tables Debuting Next Month, One Will Be Free

Earlier this month, we reported the news that Zen Studios has picked up the rights to the entire Williams Bally pinball library, set to release a number of arcade favorites for Pinball FX3, starting with a pack coming this year. Well, now we know when the first pack will officially drop.

The studio confirmed today that the first pack, titled Williams Pinball Vol. 1, will make its debut on October 9 for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. It’s set to be priced at $9.99, and will include three classic tables — Medieval Madness, The Getaway: High Speed II and Junkyard.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, there were four tables introduced at the time, including Fish Tales. Well, as a good gesture to its community, Zen Studios will actually be giving that table to everyone for free, in an effort to show how accurate their work on the Williams tables will be. It’s a great move and should get people hooked on the other tables with ease.

What’s more, the four tables will be offered in two forms. If you wish to play the traditional, old-school way, the tables are available in their untouched form. However, Zen Studios will also offer “remastered” versions of the tables, featuring additional effects, characters and other things to bring you more into the experience. It’s your choice which way you want to go, but it’s nice to have options available.

This looks to be a good start for the partnership between Williams and Zen Studios, and the publisher has also promised even more tables to come in 2019, though specific titles weren’t mentioned. Here’s hoping we see a little Earthshaker and Funhouse down the road.

If you want to see the tables in action, you can check out the trailer above. It features glimpses of both the old and new tables in action, along with the visual quality you’ve come to expect from the team.

And if you have Steam, you can actually beta test the tables right now, including the remastered ones. No word yet if we’ll see a beta test for consoles before the tables launch, but it’s probably not likely. Still, for ten bucks, it doesn’t hurt to give these arcade-related tables a try to see what they have to offer.

Pinball FX3 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.