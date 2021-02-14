The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Reimagined as a PS1 Game

Game developer Anders Lundbjörk has shared a delightful video that imagines what The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt might have looked like if it had released for the original PlayStation in the 1990s rather than the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC back in 2015. More specifically, Lundbjörk has lifted the infamous bathtub scene for his imagined PlayStation release with a few select changes. While the PS1 version of Geralt of Rivia seems to be just as into Gwent as his PS4 counterpart, some of his dialogue seems more in line with the '90s.

If this looks familiar, that might be because it is not the first time that the game developer has taken a CD Projekt Red title and imagined what it might look like on the original PlayStation. His version of Cyberpunk 2077 for the PS1 got a lot of traction late last year, and for good reason. While Lundbjörk's creations aren't exact, one-to-one replicas of the actual video games, they absolutely carry forward the spirit -- and in some cases, wild glitches -- found in the real ones.

Been working on a new PS1 video on the side for the past few weeks. Should be done tomorrow! #TheWitcher #ScreenshotSaturday pic.twitter.com/Nna79KlnVX — Anders Lundbjörk (@alundbjork) February 13, 2021

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt itself is currently actually available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions are expected to release this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt right here.

[H/T Kotaku]