Game Developer Reimagines Cyberpunk 2077 as a PS1 Game

✖

Earlier this month, Cyberpunk 2077 released on current and next-gen consoles, but what if the game released on a platform much older? Game developer Anders Lundbjork imagined just that, with a take on the game that looks like it would be right at home on Sony's original PlayStation! Lundbjork works for mobile game developer Dreamon Studios, and the video was created using Unity alongside "a shader that snaps vertices to the closest pixel of whatever low resolution of my choosing, to fake that wobbly look of PS1 games." The result perfectly mimics the console, and will surely give old-school fans some flashbacks to the original PlayStation.

The video can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Finally got my hands on a copy of #Cyberpunk2077 for the PS1! pic.twitter.com/h6PfCggVi7 — Anders Lundbjörk (@alundbjork) December 21, 2020

Lundbjork's design received heavy praise on Twitter, given how close the video appears to games that released on the PS1. Of course, some respondents couldn't help but compare the graphics to the version of Cyberpunk 2077 that appeared on PS4 and Xbox One. While these comments are made in jest, there has been a lot of controversy surrounding the current-gen versions of the game. Some players have alleged that developer CD Projekt Red intentionally hid those versions from the public, opting instead to exclusively showcase the game's graphics on PC. As a result of the outcry, many retailers have offered full refunds for Cyberpunk 2077, and PlayStation even delisted the game from its Store. It seems that even fun projects like this one cannot escape the controversy that's been surrounding Cyberpunk 2077 since its release!

Interestingly enough, Lundbjork is not the first person to reimagine Cyberpunk 2077 as a PS1 game. Earlier this year, YouTuber Bearly Regal recreated the game in Dreams with a similar style. Apparently, the idea of recreating the game's unique world on an old-school platform has a lot of appeal to gamers!

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of Lundbjork's PS1-style take on Cyberpunk 2077? Does it remind you of games that appeared on the old-school console? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!