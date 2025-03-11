10 Witcher Characters We Need to See Again in The Witcher 4

The Witcher 4 was officially revealed with a cinematic trailer during the 2024 Game Awards. The six-minute reveal trailer gave us our first look at what Ciri will look like when she takes over from Geralt as the franchise’s protagonist. So far, we know that Ciri and Geralt will both be involved to varying degrees, but The Witcher has built up a memorable cast over its first three games.

Here are the characters we’d like to see return in The Witcher 4:

Yennefer

Yennefer became a mother figure to Ciri during her early life, so it would be shocking if CD Projekt didn’t include her in The Witcher 4. If anyone on this list is a guarantee, it’s Yennefer. Before hearing Doug Cockle voicing Geralt in the reveal trailer for The Witcher 4, she was almost more likely than the big guy himself.

Eskel

We’d love to include Vessemir here, as he played a major part in Ciri’s training. However, he died during The Witcher 3, so he’s unavailable. Eskel also helped train Ciri and took over the responsibility of watching over Kaer Morhen following Vessemir’s death. We’ll likely make a return visit to the castle, so seeing what Eskel and Lambert are up to seems in the cards.

Hjalmar an Craite

Depending on your choices in The Witcher 3, Hjalmar might be dead, but if we assume he’s alive, he’d be a great addition to The Witcher 4. Not only is the potential King of the Skellige Isles a fun character to hang out with, but we also know that he has a crush on Ciri. CD Projekt Red will probably want to give Ciri at least one romantic option and Hjalmar is a decent candidate if the developers are pulling from previous characters.

Zoltan Chivay

Zoltan has been in every Witcher game thus far, so it’s unlikely we won’t see him in some capacity in The Witcher 4. Unlike several of the characters on this list, he doesn’t have many interactions with Ciri, so we’d expect his appearance to be a relatively short cameo this time around.

Triss Merigold

If Yennefer is a mother figure to Ciri, then Triss is an older sister. She helped protect a young Ciri from some of the more harmful aspects of witcher training while the two were living at Kaer Morhen and played a major part in helping track her down during the events of The Witcher 3.

Letho

The Kingslayer has no real connection with Ciri; however, having her meet or team up with a witcher from the School of the Viper could be a good plot point to explore. After all, she’s still relatively early in her journey as a witcher. Teaming up with someone from a different school would let CD Projekt Red dig into the differences between clans while bringing back a fan favorite.

Dandelion

Dandelion falls under a similar umbrella as Zoltan. He’s been in every game and is a close friend of Geralt. That said, his bond with Ciri is deeper than Zoltan’s, as he was heavily involved in her plans in Novigrad during The Witcher 3. Plus, who else is going to write the journal entries?

Vernon Roche

Roche was a major character in The Witcher 2 and featured quite a bit in the third game. While he can be killed based on your actions, if CD Projekt Red leaves him alive, he’d be a good bet to come back in The Witcher 4. It’s also possible we’ll see his second-in-command Ves, who might turn into a fast friend for Ciri.

Emiel Regis

Regis is a higher vampire who featured heavily in the Blood & Wine expansion for The Witcher 3. While he doesn’t have a direct connection to Ciri, we know he’s wandering the world after reluctantly helping Geralt kill Dettlaff van der Eretein. He’s always been a fun character and it’s easy to imagine him meeting up with Ciri and teaching her more about the world.

Iorweth

If you’ve only played The Witcher 3, you might not remember Iorweth. Like Roche, he played a big part in the plot of The Witcher 2; however, he was barely mentioned in the third game. Interestingly, he was originally supposed to feature heavily but most of his content was cut from the final game. Hopefully, CD Projekt Red decides to bring the leader of Scoia’tel back for The Witcher 4.

CD Projekt Red hasn’t announced a release date or platforms for The Witcher 4 as of this writing. Hopefully, that information will come later this year, though fans might have to wait several years to jump into Ciri’s adventure.