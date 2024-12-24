The Witcher 4 Romance Options Teased by Game Director (And We’re Ready)

One of players favorite aspects of The Witcher 3 was its romance options, and fans will be delighted to know romance is returning in The Witcher 4. While confirmed, there is no exact idea of how romance will be handled in The Witcher 4. With Ciri as the protagonist and this title being a whole new story, there are various options on where CD Projekt RED can take Ciri and her love life.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In an interview with GameSpot, CD Projekt RED’s game director, Sebastian Kalemba, discussed how romance and relationships work in The Witcher 4. The director revealed, “It’s a part of the way we make games. It is a part of human nature. It’s a very normal thing. Without that I think we wouldn’t be able to tell the very full story.” Kalemba followed this up with, “We want to pay a lot of attention to it and make it super compelling and very meaningful. So it’s not just to make a romance for the sake of making a romance. That’s not the CDPR way.”

CREdit: CD projekt Red

In The Witcher 3, Players were primarily forced to choose between Yennifer and Triss with a few smaller flings mixed in. Ultimately this choice determined the ending of The Witcher 3 that players saw, and as we know that will play a role The Witcher 4 as one of those endings became canon. However, the romance options in CDPR’s Cyberpunk 2077 were much more robust and gave players a lot more freedom. Considering the scale of The Witcher 4, fans may expect romance to be more similar to Cyberpunk 2077 than The Witcher 3, offering a promising and rich experience.

CD Projekt RED has its work cut out for it to surpass The Witcher 3, but the studio has a plan in place for how it wants to tackle development. The developer has already confirmed The Witcher 4 will be similar in map size and the number of side quests as its predecessor. Naturally the sequel will add new monsters alongside returning ones. Most importantly, CD Projekt RED is aware of how powerful Ciri is, especially now that she has passed the Trial of Grass and is a full-fledged Witcher.

To some players, romance is only a small piece of The Witcher 4, but CD Projekt RED has taken each aspect into consideration when developing the sequel. Ciri’s journey throughout the Witcher series, both the books and the games, has been filled with trial after trial. If anyone deserves a happy ending it’s her, but players have to be patient to see what these endings are and who they’re spent with.

Fans will undoubtedly be curious as to who Ciri could develop feelings for. With The Witcher 4 shifting focus from Geralt and including new areas, the possibilities are endless and truly up in the air. As time goes on and more details are revealed about The Witcher 4, CD Projekt RED will likely spill the beans about Ciri’s chances for love. Until then, fans will have to speculate or replay The Witcher 3 to get their Witcher love story.