Will The Witcher 4 Canonize a Romance for Geralt?

The Witcher 4 has been revealed with a trailer that puts Ciri in the main role, and canonizes the most obvious Witcher 3 ending, but there are still a lot of questions that haven’t been answered yet. Additionally, it’s unlikely that we’ll get answers anytime soon, considering that the game has only recently been announced. It seems like Ciri will have the chance to explore her own romantic interests in The Witcher 4, although there’s barely any information about what the romance system could look like right now. However, it’s possible that Geralt could have a romance made canon, even if he doesn’t play a large role in the new game.

When Geralt is the leading character in the series up through The Witcher 3, he has three main options in terms of romance. He can choose Triss, Yennefer, or decide to forgo forming a relationship with either woman. Of course, it’s possible that The Witcher 4 could feature Geralt in a way where his romance is never brought up or shown. However, the Witcher book series includes a canon romance, so The Witcher 4 could follow the books’ lead.

Geralt’s Most Likely Canon Romance

It seems like choosing a canon romance for Geralt and avoiding the topic enough to keep it undecided are equally likely at this point. Choosing to leave Geralt’s romantic life after the games a mystery allows for more immersion for the players, since they can feel like their decisions in the past games fit their own canon. However, if The Witcher 4 canonizes a romantic interest for Geralt, it’ll most likely be Yennefer.

Just like in the games, both Yennefer and Triss display romantic interest in Geralt in The Witcher book series. But at the end of the books, Geralt and Yennefer are together, which makes sense since they spend a fair amount of the books helping each other and Ciri, who is like a daughter to both of them. After going through their journey across several books, it makes sense that Geralt and Yennefer end the series as a couple.

Geralt and yennefer settle down at the end of the Witcher 3

So, if The Witcher 4 wants to make a romance for Geralt the canon option, the developers would most likely choose Yennefer as his partner. Both Yennefer and Triss are great options, but Yennefer is his canon romantic interest in the books, and her interactions with Geralt and Ciri make her seem like the canon option even in the games. While there’s no need for The Witcher 4 to include Geralt’s love life with Ciri as the leading character, it would make sense if the game decided to pair him with Yennefer, especially if both characters return to help Ciri during her journey as a Witcher.