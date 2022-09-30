The Witcher: Blood Origin Creator Details Connection to The Witcher Season 2

In case you somehow missed it, there has been an outpouring of news about Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin since the recent Tudum fan event. First and foremost, The Witcher: Blood Origin will officially release on December 25th. Also, Minnie Driver has been added to the cast. And now it's only four episodes instead of six. On top of all of that, The Witcher: Blood Origin creator Declan de Barra has detailed a very specific connection that the prequel series has to The Witcher Season 2.

Essentially, while technically present in the first season, the monoliths were a major plot point in The Witcher Season 2. In The Witcher proper, Ciri (Freya Allan) has the ability to shatter them through screaming, and the indication is that they are actually portals to other realms. In other words, they probably have something to do with the Conjunction of the Spheres, an event that saw realms merged together and that The Witcher: Blood Origin will cover the origins of in part. As such, it should likely come as no surprise that the prequel series will also get into the origin of the monoliths.

"We learn the origin of the monoliths here," said de Barra as part of a larger interview conducted by Netflix itself. "Who first made these monoliths? Why? And then we kind of understand how they became so important in the world of The Witcher later and the power that was bestowed upon them and how that came about. They're the catalyst for a lot of what goes wrong in this world."

As noted above, The Witcher: Blood Origin is set to release on Netflix on December 25th. Declan de Barra is the showrunner and executive producer for The Witcher: Blood Origin while The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is an executive producer. The Witcher: Blood Origin cast includes Sophia Brown as Éile, Michelle Yeoh as Scían, Laurence O'Fuarain as Fjall, Minnie Driver as Seanchaí, and more. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming limited prequel series right here.

Are you looking forward to the release of The Witcher: Blood Origin later this year? What do you think of the fact that the prequel will include the origins of the monoliths? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things television and gaming!