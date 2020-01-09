Witcher Fans Upset With Critic Saying “Zero Women Can Fight With A Sword”

Netflix’s The Witcher has been a massive hit with critics and audiences alike since it released late last month. Well, most critics, at least. One critic that seemed to be less enthused with the series is Daily Wire reviewer Andrew Klavan. On Klavan’s podcast, the author apparently took umbrage with the fact that women fight with swords in the series. Klavan stated that “zero women can fight with a sword.” Naturally, fans of the show were having none of that, and neither were women that have trained with swords. Social media has been inundated with people ready, and willing, to prove Klavan wrong.

Dear Mr. Klavan and ⁦@The_DailyWire⁩ , we invite you to our school to test your your mettle against our female students who are eager to put your claims to the test. Let us know and we can set up the challenge! https://t.co/fsFK1YB1bX — swordclassNYC (@swordclassNYC) January 4, 2020

The Scythians and hundreds of other historical tribes want a word with @andrewklavan ‘s ignorant ass.

Imagine touting yourself as an ‘author’ who is incapable of historical research? https://t.co/kSmgxlNb5F — Maus ‘Simonides’ Merryjest (@bywordofmaus) January 6, 2020

“The Witcher did not perfectly match the tropes that sprung from a sexist, modern culture with little to no understanding of how Medieval era, European combat actually worked” – Daily Wire, stalwart guardians of western culture — Joe Szwaba (@JoeSzwaba) January 5, 2020

As many have pointed out, it’s interesting that the element that Klavan found the hardest to believe in The Witcher is that women could swing swords, when the series is filled with far more fantastical elements. Apparently, genetically modified monster slayers are a bit more plausible! Despite the fact that Klavan has no historical evidence to support his claims, the author doubled down on Twitter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Today’s show, in which I discuss Iran and Hollywood and remind listeners that, no matter how angry people get on Twitter, women would still be killed instantly in a medieval sword fight! https://t.co/3g3ZUka88j — Andrew Klavan (@andrewklavan) January 7, 2020

Of course, the internet is filled with people that double down, regardless of whether or not there’s evidence to support their claims, so Klavan isn’t exactly in the minority, there. Fortunately, Klavan seems to be well in the minority when it comes to his opinion of the show. The Witcher is a huge hit, and the show’s second season should begin filming in the very near future, sword-wielding women, and all.

Are you a fan of The Witcher? What do you think of the show’s first season? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!