The Witcher EP Talks Henry Cavill’s Dedication to the Geralt Role

Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of The Witcher is set to drop its first season on December 20th, and while there have been a couple trailers, posters, and so on, the vast majority of what we know about the series comes from interviews with the showrunner, producers, and cast — all of which seem very into what they’re doing on the project. In a recent interview that ComicBook.com conducted with executive producer Tomek Bagiński, Henry Cavill (Man of Steel) had his dedication to the role of Geralt of Rivia heavily praised.

“It’s about Henry, and how he became Geralt, and how he embraced this character and he literally became this guy,” Bagiński says as an aside when asked about signs. “He was walking around in the jacket to make it work, because the leather had to be worn out, and there is no other way than to just live in this wardrobe, in this cloth, to make it work.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“For many weeks he was sticking close to the set, so he can be closer to the Witcher world,” he adds. “He was there. He became this character […] you don’t have very often an actor who is so committed to the role, and this was beautiful. It was such a great, great thing to work with.”

What do you think about what we’ve seen of Netflix’s The Witcher so far? Are you excited to see Cavill as Geralt of Rivia? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how Netflix describes the upcoming series on its press site:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Netflix’s The Witcher is scheduled to release its eight-episode first season on the streaming service on December 20th. It has already been renewed for a second season. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming adaptation right here.