Netflix’s The Witcher Showrunner Explains the Cost of Magic

The world of Netflix’s The Witcher, the soon-to-release adaptation of the book series from author Andrzej Sapkowski, is certainly fantastical, but the fantasy comes with a certain dose of reality mixed in. Take, for example, magic. Magic can seemingly make the impossible possible, but Netflix’s adaptation is set to include a very visible price to such gains.

“If the Nilfgaardian army has more brute force, what is that brute force if someone can magically snap their fingers and they all die?” Hissrich said as part of a recently published interview with IGN. “So one of the other things that we do is that magic is physically exhausting. And you cannot continue to use magic endlessly. It will cost you your life at some point. I think we dramatize that really well in the series so that it doesn’t become such an easy solution to things.”

Here’s how Netflix describes the upcoming series on its press site:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Netflix’s The Witcher is scheduled to release its eight-episode first season on the streaming service tomorrow, December 20th. It has already been renewed for a second season. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming adaptation right here.