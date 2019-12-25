Netflix’s The Witcher: Mark Hamill Is Still Down to Play Vesemir

The first season of Netflix’s The Witcher, the adaptation of the book series of the same name, dropped last Friday, and fans and new viewers alike were introduced to Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia among other classic characters from the franchise. Cavill is certainly the most bankable name among the current cast, but it sounds like Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, is still down to portray a character in the show — if someone at Netflix would only reach out.

Minor spoilers for Netflix’s The Witcher follow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hamill had previously thrown his name in the hat for the role of Vesemir, the elderly witcher that basically raised Geralt, in early 2018, but it sounds like nothing came of it. Now that the show is out, and doesn’t offer a super clear look at Vesemir within its eight-episode first season, his initial response is going around again… and it would appear that Hamill, despite still not knowing what the show is about, is perhaps game for it.

You can check out his recent response below:

I still have no idea what this is or what it’s about, but I DO know they haven’t ever asked me to play Vesemir… yet.#CallMyAgent https://t.co/8gZpuwfsMi — Mark HoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) December 25, 2019

What do you think of Netflix’s The Witcher? Have you had a chance to watch it all yet? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how Netflix describes the series:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The first eight-episode season of Netflix’s The Witcher is available to stream on the platform now. It has already been renewed for a second season. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest adaptation right here.