The Witcher’s Jaskier Also Can’t Get the Songs Out of His Head

Netflix’s The Witcher, its adaptation of the series of books by author Andrzej Sapkowski, is out and available for anyone with an account to stream on the platform. One of the most popular aspects of the series, if social media is any indication, would appear to be its songs, with one particular one — “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” — being the most prevalent. And if the song is stuck in your head, you’re not alone; Jaskier the bard himself, Joey Batey, also can’t get the songs out of his head.

“I’ve had that for eight months,” Batey said when ComicBook.com’s interviewer admitted that the song had been stuck in his head. “It’s been stuck in my head since the first time I heard it. I’ve gone to bed humming it. I wake up the next morning humming it. You do not know the hell that I’ve gone through.”

But as for what makes the songs so memorable and memeable, Batey has nothing but praise for the folks behind the scenes.

“It’s thanks to the wonderful compositions of Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinellii, who are just superlative composers,” he said. “They understand the power of song, but also the writers with the lyrics, the power of storytelling within this context and within this continent. It was a joy playing them on set, because I play them on set and I sing them on set and then I will go away and come back four months, five months later and record them in a studio, because […] if a plane flies over, then that’s a vocal take ruined.”

“And so, coming back to the songs after I’d wrapped on the show and I was really missing it. I was missing the character and I was missing all the people involved,” Batey added. “It was a lovely thing to be able to come into the studio and see them all again, and put on those Jaskier shoes. It was a really, really wonderful experience.”

