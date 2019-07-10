Dark Horse Announces Its First High-End, Fine Art Print From The Witcher

Despite the fact that The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt, the last numbered major video game title in the franchise, released in 2015, the argument could be made that the franchise is at its hottest right now. There is, after all, a major television series adaptation coming to Netflix in the near future. The feeling that there’s never been a better time to be a Witcher fan should only continue to strengthen as Dark Horse Direct and CD Projekt Red announce “The Beast of White Orchard”, Dark Horse’s first high-end, fine art print for the franchise.

The print, which you can check out below, is by artist Rafael Albuquerque and features Geralt of Rivia in the process of completing the quest from The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt of the same name. In fact, the print appears to capture a potential scene at the very end of said quest, with the poor griffin’s head dragging along behind him on Roach.

Dark Horse Direct will be selling 100 copies as a pre-release at the Dark Horse Comics booth at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, starting on Preview Night. Interested parties can purchase two prints per person, per day. Albuquerque will also be signing the prints at the booth.

According to Dark Horse, the 11″ x 17″ prints will have a limited run of 500, feature hand numbering, and include a gold foil The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt logo. They will be sold for $40, and is available to pre-order online with the expectation to ship after San Diego Comic-Con 2019.

