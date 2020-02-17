The Witcher Season 2 Is Now Shooting

Despite arriving in late December, Netflix’s The Witcher proved to be one of 2019’s biggest shows. The series was such a success that fans are clearly starved for more Witcher content, as sales of the original books and The Witcher III: Wild Hunt have both seen huge spikes over the last two months. As such, fans will be happy to know that filming has officially begun on The Witcher season 2! Of course, it will still be some time before the new season appears on the streaming service, but production is officially ahead of schedule, so viewers will be able to see the new season sooner, rather than later!

As of this writing, details remain rather slim on the upcoming season, though showrunner Lauren Hissrich has revealed a handful of small details from previous interviews. First of all, the show’s disjointed narrative will be handled differently in season 2. Hissrich made a conscious decision to have the story told in that fashion in order to introduce Yennefer and Ciri earlier. Now that those introductions are out of the way, fans can look forward to a more cohesive narrative. Given that the disjointed narrative proved to be one of the most controversial elements of the show’s first season, a number of fans will likely be happy for this particular change.

Of course, that doesn’t mean the show won’t have flashbacks in the new season. Hissrich also revealed that one of her biggest regrets in the first season is the fact that a greater effort wasn’t made to differentiate the characters’ ages and appearances when jumping between the different eras. As such, fans should expect to see the show’s characters look a bit different during these moments. It will be interesting to see how some of the show’s fan favorites change, as a result!

Besides these minor details, it’s currently unknown what else can be expected from season 2. The first season adapted part of Andrzej Sapkowski’s first short story collection, The Last Wish. Whether or not season 2 will finish adapting that book, or if it will cover some of the follow-up, Sword of Destiny, remains to be seen. The show is filming throughout parts of the UK, including Milton Gore and the Redlands Forest.

Were you a fan of the The Witcher's first season? Are you looking forward to season 2?