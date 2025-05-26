The Witcher Season 5 Reportedly Adding Game of Thrones Actress, Will Feature Skellige

The Witcher is one of the greatest multi-media franchises of all time, spawning a series of video games, an anime, a spinoff starring Ciri, and even a live action show, a legacy that few other fictional literature series can attest to. With said live action show entering its fifth season, fans might be curious as to what comes next for the adaptation of Geralt of Rivia and Yennefer of Vandenberg’s legendary adventures. These fans should be excited to hear that this upcoming season is reported to not only feature fan-favorite location Skellige, but will also star an incredible actor of Game of Thrones fame.

Though we have disappointing news about the release date of The Witcher 4, fans of the television series won’t have to wait too long for the fifth and final season, which will wrap up the story and adapt the final books of the franchise. While we don’t have a definitive release date yet, we do know that it was filmed alongside Season 4, and is expected to wrap in October 2025, likely leading to a release date in early to mid-2026.

What we have now learned via Redanian Intelligence is that Season 5 of The Witcher will feature Skellige to some extent. While this location was a large part of the map in The Witcher 3 video game, it is mentioned only briefly in the books, as part of a storyline where Yennefer has to escape the Lodge of Sorceresses. During this plotline, Yennefer visits a temple to the goddess Freya on the island of Hindarsfjall, which players can visit in The Witcher 3. Here, she briefly interacts with one of the temple’s priests, a woman named Sigrdrifa.

While we can’t be sure if the television show is going to adapt this book segment or not, it’s reported that the character of Sigrdrifa has been cast and will be played by Kate Dickie. Dickie is renowned for The Witch and for her performance as Lysa Arryn in Game of Thrones, perfectly portraying an incredibly complex and interesting character suffering from paranoia in times of deception and murder. While her character is sure to differ in The Witcher, we can all agree that a priest is a phenomenal character for Dickie to portray, as she can convey a wonderfully broad range of emotions, especially if the show decides to portray her character as an especially fanatical member of her religion.