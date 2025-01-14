The Witcher’s New Anime Unleashes Killer Trailer: Watch

Play video

Netflix just unleashed a new trailer for The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, and why did it take so long for Geralt to be animated?! The new anime movie adapts Andrzej Sapkowski’s short story, “A Little Sacrifice,” from the second novel in the Witcher series, The Sword of Destiny. With Netflix’s animated and live-action Witcher projects all set in the same universe, the streamer has had to get creative with casting following the departure of Henry Cavill.

Doug Cockle returns as Geralt of Rivia in Sirens of the Deep, lending his distinctly gruff, American baritone to the White Wolf. Cockle voiced Geralt in all three of CD Projekt Red’s acclaimed The Witcher video games, including the beloved The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Sirens of the Deep combines The Witcher‘s TV universe with its video game universe, as Anya Chalotra and Joey Batey will voice Yennefer and Jaskier, respectively.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep Trailer Showcases Monsters & Mayhem

The new trailer shows off the beautiful animation and grand action scenes in Sirens of the Deep. Additionally, fans have gotten a better look at how director, Kang Hei Chul, has stretched Sapkowski’s short story to a feature length runtime. Unlike the short story, which solely focuses on the romance between a local lord and a mermaid, Sirens of the Deep raises the stakes exponentially, as Geralt is thrust in the middle of a brewing war between the settlers of a coastal city, and an entire underwater civilization.

Despite his best efforts to remain neutral, Geralt is forced to unsheathe his sword, and the action teased in the trailer looks incredible. The trailer shows off the giant monsters, breathtaking sword work, and even a first-person P.O.V. fight sequence.

What Next for Netflix’s The Witcher?

While the live-action The Witcher adaptation has been incredibly divisive — three seasons with mixed reviews, with two more seasons on the way without Henry Cavill, plus the failed Blood Origins spin-off — the world of animation has been far more successful. Nightmare of the Wolf took fans back in time, following a young Vesimir. The film received strong reviews and much acclaim from the fan base. Netflix are hoping Sirens of the Deep can achieve similar success. Netflix haven’t announced any new anime Witcher project at the time of writing.

As for the live-action series, The Witcher will come to an end following the next two seasons. Liam Hemsworth is stepping is as Geralt of Rivia for Seasons 4 & 5. While some are boycotting the show due to Henry Cavill’s departure, some are still holding out hope for Liam Hemsworth to be a decent, if not equally good, Geralt of Rivia.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep releases on Netflix on February 11th, 2025.