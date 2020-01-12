The Witcher Showrunner Reveals Real Reason Why Jaskier Doesn’t Have His Hat

When adapting any beloved series for television or film, certain changes must be made. After all, what works in print doesn’t always translate to the screen. Take, for example, the character Jaskier. The producers of The Witcher went to some lengths to make the character a hit with audiences, and those choices very clearly paid off. In a series with many memorable characters, the bard has become beloved, to say the least. One change that showrunner Lauren Hissrich made to the character involved a certain hat Jaskier wears in the books. In a Reddit Q&A, Hissrich was asked about the hat, and whether or not viewers can expect to see it in subsequent seasons.

“Ah, yes, the hat! It was made, we tried it on Joey [Batey], and we couldn’t stop laughing.

Will we try again? Sure. Nothing is impossible.”

With filming yet to begin on the second season of The Witcher, a change in Jaskier’s appearance could very well be in the works, particularly since the character has clearly already endeared himself to the audience. Viewers are likely to cut the bard a little more slack than they might have when the series first began. According to Hissrich, characters in the next season might look a bit different, anyway. When asked about Jaskier looking the same during different time periods, Hissrich mentioned that won’t be the case moving forward.

“…we dropped the ball on aging him up over the course of the show. It’s hard to show the passage of time when everyone looks the same, so we’ll be approaching that differently in S2.”

Jaskier’s claim to fame in the show’s first season is the song “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher.” Since the series released just under a month ago, the song has become an unquestioned pop culture phenomenon. The song became an instant ear worm, both for the audience, and for Batey, as well. Fans of Beat Saber can even download the song in the game. It will be interesting to see if the producers of the show can manage to come up with anything nearly as catchy for the character when season 2 eventually releases.

