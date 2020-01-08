The Witcher Tabletop RPG Is Sold Out

What’s the saying? “A rising tide lifts all boats,” right? The popularity of Netflix’s The Witcher, the adaptation of the books by author Andrzej Sapkowski, seems have done wonders for both the video game series and the books, and it looks like that extends to the recent tabletop role-playing game as well. In fact, according to the folks behind it at R. Talsorian Games, the physical version of the core rulebook has sold out.

That’s according to the official R. Talsorian Games website; the company has sold out of the core rulebook, and has released what little it had in reserve at the warehouse to go on sale at a later date. After that, that’s it: folks will have to wait for another printing, which should have the errata that’s already out in the wild included within.

We swear, all! We only took our eyes off the warehouse for a few minutes! We’ve sold out of the Witcher TRPG core rulebook (physical copies). You might still be able to get one through your RPG vendor of choice. Details at the link!https://t.co/yQIyLqnF7r — R. Talsorian Games Making Witcher Stuff! (@RTalsorianGames) January 6, 2020

The Lords and Lands expansion for the game, the same post notes, is still available. And while physical copies are sold out from R. Talsorian Games, there’s always a chance you’ll stumble across the core rulebook at local stores or online from other sellers. There is, of course, no guarantee that you’ll find one locally.

The Witcher Pen & Paper RPG is currently available digitally wherever such things are sold. Physical versions are likely to slowly fade from other outlets until the next printing of the book goes out. You can check out all of our previous coverage of tabletop gaming right here.