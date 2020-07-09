Newest Witcher Game Now Available on iOS

✖

CD Projekt Red has released the latest Witcher game, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, on iOS. And unlike most mobile games, Thronebreaker is not free over on the App Store. Rather, it costs $10, which is $10 cheaper than it costs on other platforms, but a hearty amount for the App Store.

According to the game's App Store listing, the game will demand 2 GB of space in addition to $10. For this, not only do you get the complete, 30-hour plus adventure, but the support of the following languages: English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, and Traditional Chinese.

That said, in order to play the game, you will need iOS 13.3 or later, which is compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

As for the game itself, it's the single-player campaign for GWENT: The Witcher Card Game. However, the game is more than just GWENT. Not only are their proper cinematics and storytelling you'd expect from The Witcher name, but there's an adventure-game and puzzle-solving element to it as well. Further, the decisions you make will impact the story and world around to you, and ultimately result in 20 possible endings.

The game debuted back in 2018 to an impressive 85 on Metacritic and plenty of fan acclaim. If you like The Witcher 3's GWENT, it's a must-play.

"Thronebreaker is a single-player role-playing game set in the world of The Witcher that combines narrative-driven exploration with unique puzzles and card battle mechanics," reads an official pitch of the game. "Crafted by the developers responsible for some of the most iconic moments in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the game spins a truly regal tale of Meve, a war-veteran and queen of two Northern Realms — Lyria and Rivia. Facing an imminent Nilfgaardian invasion, Meve is forced to once again enter the warpath and set out on a dark journey of destruction and revenge."

