WizKids Announces New Dungeons & Dragons Demon Lord Figure

WizKids has announced a new Dungeons & Dragons premium figure of one of the game’s most iconic Demon Lords. Earlier this week, WizKids announced it would be producing an Icons of the Realms premium figure of Yeenoghu, the demon lord of gnolls. Like previous Demon Lord figures announced by WizKids, the figure appears to be based off of Yeenoghu’s depiction in Volo’s Guide to Monsters. The figure will be released in May 2022 and will have a retail price of $79.99. You can check out an early look at the figure below:

Yeenoghu is one of the more prominent Demon Lords in Dungeons & Dragons canon and is notably responsible for the creation of gnolls, monsters that resemble anthropomorphic hyenas. While not on the same level as Demogorgon or Orcus, Yeenoghu was known for its occasional rampages in the Material Plane that led to the creation of more gnolls and demons created from hyenas who feasted upon the corpses left in his wake. Yeenoghu has appeared in two 5E adventures to date – Out of the Abyss, which focused on multiple demon lords, and Descent Into Avernus, which featured Yeenoghu’s involvement in the continuous Blood War between demons and devils.

Yeenoghu is the third Demon Lord figure made by WizKids, following the release of figures of Orcus and Juiblex. Both previous Demon Lord figures are among the best produced by WizKids for their D&D Icons of the Realms line, which also includes numerous Adult Dragons and Archdevils. WizKids has increased the timeline for their Icons of the Realms figures, with releases including figures of characters from past adventures like Storm King’s Thunder and Curse of Strahd.

WizKids also recently announced a new wave of Critical Role miniatures, this time featuring named characters from the series. Most notably, the company is producing a Guests of Critical Role boxed set featuring figures of various guest characters that have appeared on that show over the years.