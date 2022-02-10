Critical Role Guest Stars Get Their Own Miniatures

WizKids’ line of Critical Role miniatures is expanding with a new boxed set of pre-painted miniatures featuring guest characters from past campaigns. The new boxed set, appropriately named “Guests of Critical Role,” will feature miniature versions of 10 guest characters from Critical Role. Characters confirmed for the boxed set include Keg (Ashly Burch), Thorbir (Wil Wheaton), Garthok (Jason Charles Miller), Tova (ND Stevenson) and Lionel (Jon Heder). Additional characters in the boxed set will be revealed over social media (presumably by past guests) over the next month. The new boxed set will have a retail price of $59.99 and will be released in June 2022.

WizKids has significantly expanded its line of Critical Role miniatures since launching it last year. Most of the sets have focused on monsters or characters belonging to a specific faction as opposed to specific named characters. This set will be the first to include characters exclusively from the show, although past boxed sets have included Pumat Sol and a miniature version of Matt Mercer himself. To date, WizKids has not released miniatures featuring the characters from Vox Machina or The Mighty Nein, although Steamforged Games produced miniatures for both groups back in 2019. Those sets are no longer being actively produced by Steamforged.

WizKids also recently announced a set of miniatures based on the characters from Joe Manganiello’s home D&D game, which feature Hollywood names like Vince Vaughn, Paul Wight (also known as WWE’s The Big Show) and Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Those sets will be released in 2Q2022.

Critical Role has always had a healthy line of merchandise, but their offerings have grown immensely over the past two years with licensing deals with companies like Funko, Sideshow Collectibles, and Random Penguin House, and a new expanded line of merchandise for their animated series The Legend of Vox Machina. Of course, Critical Role is still producing new episodes of their flagship show, which features a cast of voice actors playing Dungeons & Dragons, with new episodes airing every week on Thursday on Twitch.