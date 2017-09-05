Wolfenstein II’s Latest Commercial Involves A Sitcom With A Bad Sense Of Humor

Bethesda has been going all out with its advertising for Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, showing what the world would be like if it grew up within the Nazi regime. Along with a strange game show that was introduced with the company's E3 presentation, it has produced a new ad, this time presenting a rather twisted take on a sitcom.

In the commercial, which you can see above, a young boy is sneaking into his room, and slowly pulls out a chocolate bar and starts eating it. However, he's not even a couple of bites in when his older brother, dressed up in Nazi garb, comes knocking at the door, asking if he wants to play outside.

What follows is something that's supposed to be a comical situation is anything but, as the older brother finds out about the chocolate bar and insists that it's a crime to have it, and he could turn him in if he gets caught. The two have a brief conversation before the older brother takes away the chocolate bar, and then lets him know that he'll have to inform on him anyway.

It's a well done ad, and it culminates with some exciting gameplay footage from Wolfenstein II, making for a great tie-in. But, um, yeah, let's hope programming never gets this twisted.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus arrives on October 27th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Amazon Prime members can save 20% when they pre-order.