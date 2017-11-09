Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Hands-On – Blazkowicz Is Back, Baby

Machine Games has done a remarkable job with the first two games in the newly reconfigured Wolfenstein franchise. First it wowed us with the colossal The New Order, then it brought that feeling back with the prequel-like The Old Blood. But now it's really doubling down, with a remarkable new adventure with Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus set to storm the battlefield this October, going head-to-head against Super Mario Odyssey and Assassin's Creed Origins for holiday dominance. Some people don't think it'll fare that well, but based on what I've seen so far, it's going to do quite well for Bethesda. During this week's QuakeCon event, Bethesda invited me down to check out a couple of levels from the forthcoming game, and those of you that have gotten used to B.J. Blaskowicz's play style in the first two Wolfenstein games will feel right at home here – though the opening level in the game will take some getting used to, as you aren't able to freely run around as you normally would. That's because in that level, titled Reunion, you're actually confined to a wheelchair. Following the conclusion of The New Order, B.J. finds himself having to roll around through doorways and down stairs, while using a gun to now down enemy forces. You aren't limited, though, as you can still shoot away at them like a champ, and still maneuver pretty good when it comes to turning around, going through hallways and picking up spare ammunition and health/armor. In fact, that last tactic is going to be very useful, as Blaskowicz's health isn't all that hot to begin with. So the more you can find, the merrier. Along the way, you'll activate a few switches to move some things around, like putting an elevator in place or, in some cases, activating and deactivating microwaves. No, not the ones you put a burrito in, but rather these electricity-emitting walls that, when turned on, can fry some enemies to a crisp. This was introduced to us in a hilarious fashion, as B.J. has a conversation with an ally scientist, and I continuously watched as enemies walked right into it, unaware that they were about to be vaporized.

Facing The Enemy This level also introduces a fun part of intuition, as you have to figure out how to get around in some areas. For instance, you actually have to ride up a large steel gear at one point, jumping off in time to take down an unsuspecting Nazi guard. There are also gears that move up and down, with a platform that you carefully have your time your way onto, lest you screw up and accidentally run into the gear. It's a pretty neat take on level design, though the uninitiated may get lost at first. It's easy to find your way around if you explore a little, though. The second level, Roswell, is a lot more B.J.'s speed. You'll start by making your way through a town overrun with Nazi forces, but turned into a surreal Americanized version of itself, with soldiers and robots on nearly every block. You're carrying an atom bomb while disguised as a fireman, but it doesn't take long before a Nazi commander, ordering a strawberry milkshake, recognizes who you are. Thankfully, an ally takes care of him, and you discuss the game plan, taking the bomb to the center of a nearby headquarters to blow it to bits. It's with this level that you get Blaskowicz at his finest, as you mow down enemy forces with a number of weapons, including an auto-shotgun that can clear a hallway like a champ, provided you have enough ammunition. For that matter, though, you also get some new enemies that will keep you guessing, including robots that can actually warp across a battlefield and hit you with electrical shocks, and large stompers that shoot streams of lasers at you – which could cost the end of your run as a result. Fortunately, once you take them down, you can pick up their laser cannons and make short work of your foes. This is a remarkable level, and one designed with great prowess, whether you're making your way up complex Nazi platforms (to reach the ultimate home of the atom bomb) or shooting your way across the city on a bullet train, taking down both enemies on the platforms and gunners that speed along the tracks, trying to take you down. This is Wolfenstein at its best. prevnext