Wolfenstein Developers Would Love To Reboot Quake

MachineGames has pitched the new reboot of Wolfenstein as a triology, which means after the release of spin-off Youngblood, it will likely begin work on a third game in the series. But what will come after that? Who knows. A new IP, maybe? Or maybe the developer will reboot another Bethesda IP. During a recent Reddit AMA session, MachineGames revealed they would be interested in making a new Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory, however, the chances of that seem slim. What’s more interesting is that the team is also open to taking a crack at the Quake series.

“Quake is the reason I got into gaming,” said MachineGames director Jerk Gustaffson. “Discovering WorldCraft and Level Design, making maps for Quake, was one of the best experiences of my life – I even still do it today. Developing a Quake game (a re-imagination of Quake 1) is and will always be on my bucket list, but working with Wolfenstein and getting to work closely with my heroes over at id Software is pretty awesome too.”

“I can’t answer for the team, but I personally could only second what Jerk wrote earlier, Quake would be a killer IP to be part of,” added Axel Torvenius, art director at MachineGames.

The idea of a Quake reboot being something that is commercially viable in the modern day gaming seems like a stretch, but, to an extent, I would have said the same about Wolfenstein. And with the success of DOOM, who knows what a studio as talented as MachineGames could achieve with Quake.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Would you like to see a reboot of the Quake series?

