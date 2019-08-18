Wolfenstein: Youngblood Future Patch Detailed

It’s been a few weeks since Bethesda released their latest Wolfenstein adventure, and while it doesn’t place the spotlight on BJ Blazkowicz himself, the experience does offer players an opportunity to team up with friends to search for BJ as his twin daughters, Jess and Soph. The response has seemingly been mixed on the new adventure, but for those still sticking around Wolfenstein: Youngblood, it looks like there will be plenty of things being changed over the coming weeks as is revealed in the patch notes that Bethesda recently unveiled.

In a Reddit post, Bethesda shared the patch notes for update 1.0.4, which has already arrived in-game, as well as what players can expect from the next update. The most recent update brought with it the ability to pause the game in offline mode, mission progression issues were rectified, various interface problems were addressed, and so much more. As for what will be coming with update 1.0.5, here’s the outline provided by Bethesda:

Additional checkpoints

Difficulty adjustments across the board, especially in boss fights

Addressing the feeling some players have expressed that some enemies feel like “bullet sponges”

Adding additional ammo throughout the game

An option to toggle enemy health bars on/off

Making it easier to get 100% game completion

Wolfenstein: Youngblood is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the latest title in the series, check out some of our previous coverage. As for what players can expect, here is a snippet from our official review:

“Youngblood simply feels like a middle-of-the-road affair, slightly elevated by AAA resources and the bells and whistles that come along with big publisher money. But polish and some AAA makeup can’t cover up bad design, a platitudinous villain, terrible checkpointing, AI malfunctions, netcode problems, narrative holes, UI stripped from a mobile game, mollified killing animations, a weak ending, plus all the problems outlined above. And the rotten cherry on top of all this is that this isn’t just your random average first-person shooter; it’s a Wolfenstein game.”

What do you think about all of this? Have you been enjoying your time with the latest Wolfenstein game? Do you believe all of these changes are enough to get things where they need to be, or should more follow? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!