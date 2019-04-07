‘Wolfenstein: Youngblood’ For Nintendo Switch Won’t Be On A Cartridge

The release date for the upcoming co-op Wolfenstein adventure was recently revealed alongside a new trailer that shows all of the glorious Nazi-killing action to come. For those who don’t know, Wolfenstein: Youngblood will place players in the roles of Jess and Soph, BJ Blazkowicz’s twin daughters. While the Bethesda game will be coming to all of the major platforms, it looks like the Nintendo Switch version may be a bit different than its fellow consoles, in that it will only be available through a download code instead of a cartridge.

Twitter user Wario64 recently posted their discoveries to the social media platform, showing off screenshots from both Amazon and GameStop. According to these retailers, Wolfenstein: Youngblood for Nintendo Switch will come with a download code inside of the box instead of the cartridge many would expect. This, of course, means that you will need an Internet connection in order to obtain the title. This also means that you will be paying for a box with no cartridge inside.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wolfenstein: Youngblood for Switch at retail will contain no cartridge. Download code only, internet required. Mentioned on Amazon and GameStophttps://t.co/ThUIGWcWZVhttps://t.co/4YQ5rz8RFr pic.twitter.com/Y1awJY1GKU — Wario64 (@Wario64) April 7, 2019

Naturally, fans aren’t that excited about this information, as many of them were expecting a cartridge for the Nintendo Switch version of Wolfenstein: Youngblood.

Well guess I’m not buying it for Switch now. — Aren’t ya gonna say howdy? (@Bubbab555) April 7, 2019

If that’s the case there’s no point whatsoever selling it physically. This is stupid they’re doing this in the first place assuming everyone has a stable connection for digital games — Gumball ⚔️ 🛡 (@TazoGumball2345) April 7, 2019

Needless to say, it might be a tough road ahead for the upcoming game on Nintendo Switch, but probably not as bad as it will be for players with poor Internet connections. Either way, Wolfenstein: Youngblood is set to drop on July 26th for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the game:

“Wolfenstein: Youngblood will throw you (and a friend!) back in time to 1980s Paris, fighting the Reich’s war machine as one of BJ Blazkowicz’s twin daughters, Jess or Soph. Terrorize the goose-stepping fascists with a friend or team up with an AI companion to obliterate Nazis while searching for your missing father.”

What do you think about this? Were you planning to pick up the next Wolfenstein on Switch, but are now reconsidering? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!