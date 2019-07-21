Wolfenstein: Youngblood EP on Nintendo Switch Port: “It’s a Miracle”

It’s no secret that porting video games from one platform to another can be a tricky business, and there’s perhaps no trickier port at the moment than putting a graphically intensive video game like, say, Wolfenstein: Youngblood on the Nintendo Switch. As such, specialty studios have cropped up that often do this work, such as developer Panic Button. They’re so good at what they do, in fact, that one executive producer has described the company’s work on Youngblood as “a miracle.”

VentureBeat recently interviewed Jerk Gustafsson, an executive producer of Wolfenstein: Youngblood at MachineGames. While it would appear that VentureBeat conducted the interview at this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo in June, the edited transcript of that conversation has only recently been posted. Gustafsson speaks at length about the game, risks the developer have taken, dealing with multiplayer, and more, but he was particularly effusive when it came to the game’s Nintendo Switch port.

“I’m always impressed by the guys at Panic Button, that they can accomplish things like that,” Gustafsson said when asked about the Switch version of the video game. “It’s a miracle. We’re pushing the engine pretty hard in this game. Of course we did that for New Colossus as well. These guys are magicians. It’s a great honor to be able to work with them. I’m very happy that we can get Youngblood on Switch.”

Here’s how publisher Bethesda Softworks describes Wolfenstein: Youngblood:

“Nineteen years after the events of Wolfenstein II, BJ Blazckowicz has disappeared after a mission into Nazi-occupied Paris. Now, after years of training from their battle-hardened father, BJ’s twin daughters, Jess and Soph Blazkowicz, are forced into action.”

Wolfenstein: Youngblood, developed by MachineGames in partnership with Arkane Studios, is scheduled to release on July 26th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It is set to debut later on Google Stadia.