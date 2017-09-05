Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap Dev Wants To Remake The Legend Of Zelda

If you're into retrogaming and beautiful 2D art and animation (And what good person isn't?), then you should check out Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap. The Wonder Boy games were a staple on the Sega Master System and Genesis and the series recently returned after a 20-year absence with a lovingly detailed a remake of the fourth entry in the series. Seriously, check out the trailer up above. Nice stuff, no?

Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap was developed by LizardCube, a new indie studio founded by Omar Cornut, who previously worked on the PixelJunk series and Tearaway. Cornut recently sat down for a lengthy interview with USGamer, which is an interesting and well-written account of one man's journey through the gaming industry. Ultimately though, perhaps the most interesting part of the interview is the chunk where he talks about what game he'd like to make next.

LizardCube worked hard on the Wonder Boy engine that lets you jump from 8-bit to modern graphics, and Cornut would like to use it on a higher-profile game. Specifically, The Legend of Zelda…

"I don't know actually. The tech, this is like version 1. Part of me wants to make new games. The creative me is sort of ashamed to be making remasters, but the technical me finds the process very interesting. If we were to make another remake, we need to find something that we love enough, and then this game has to be something we can get the license for. I wouldn't mind remaking The Legend of Zelda, but Nintendo is never going to let us."

Man, now I really, really want a beautiful hand-animated HD remake of The Legend of Zelda. Cornut says it would never happen, but Shigeru Miyamoto began as an artist and cartoonist. I bet he'd appreciate an animated Link! Hopefully LizardCube gets a chance to pitch the idea someday.

You can check out the rest of USGamer's interview, which I really recommend you do, at the link below.

Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap is currently available for PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.

